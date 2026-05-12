Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 graduates start their celebrations after moving the tassel to the left side of their caps during their graduation ceremony at Olive Theater May 16. The class earned a 100% graduation rate. see less | View Image Page

Editor’s Note: To view more photos of the graduation ceremony, go to https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720333687816.

----------------------------------------------------------------

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Seventy-nine students from the Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 walked the stage of Olive Theater May 16, cheered on by fellow graduates, family members and friends who attended.

The graduates came to celebrate the big wins they had earned throughout the school year and receive encouragement and advice for future wins.

“Remember that the journey won’t always be a straight line,” said Fort Knox High School Principal Christopher Ford. “That’s okay. There’ll be moments when everything feels clear, and others where you’re unsure of your next step – but what matters is that you keep moving forward.”

Achievements from the senior class included at least 51 students who have earned one National Occupational Competency Testing Institute career and technical education credential, 35 total career and technical education pathways completed, 142 college acceptance letters received, a U.S. Military Academy appointment, at least three ROTC scholarships and two college athletic signings. Also, 38 students are planning to attend a 2 or 4-year college or university, four have enlisted in the armed forces, two have signed up for the apprenticeship program and three are enrolled in a trade school.

The Class of 2026’s combined scholarships, grants, waivers and GI Bill and Chapter 36 benefits totaled over $7.6 million.

Two students who were unable to walk the stage also graduated under the Seal of Biliteracy, which affords them enough qualified credits to graduate based on Fort Knox High School’s standards.

The faculty and staff of Fort Knox High School marched into the theater, followed by the graduates, who took seats in the front six rows. Behind the graduates sat several family members and friends, excited to see their graduates walk the stage and receive their diploma.

Ford started the ceremony with his words of encouragement followed by Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. David Holstead. Holstead joked about how unexpected the weather can be in Central Kentucky – the ceremony was originally planned as an outdoor event on Brooks Field.

“For those of you family, friends and mentors who have traveled from far and wide, welcome to the best installation in the United States Army – Fort Knox,” said Holstead. “Fort Knox is only one of only two places in the continental United States that has a high school. For you graduates, your mothers and fathers have served the greatest nation in the world for the past 18 or so years of your life. The point is this: you served too.”

Brigadier General Steven King, deputy commanding general and director of Reserve Personnel Management Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, said when he reflected on his own graduation ceremony in 1992, he couldn’t remember much about that. What he did remember were the smaller times throughout his senior year.

“I can still hear the sound of the class bells, shoes squeaking across the basketball courts – I can feel a rush trying to get to my locker in the crowded hallways,” said King. “I remember a few of the teachers, a couple of my classrooms, but really those Friday and Saturday nights with friends … Class of 2026, think about what memories you are going to take away.”

King emphasized what he said is most important: “Those memories are what brought you here but realize they are not going to define the future that’s still in front of you. What lies ahead is too be determined, and that’s frankly the best part of it all.”

After the graduates received their diplomas, they received the best news they had been anticipating – the moving of the tassel to the left side of their caps, of which many ended up soaring into the air.

The Class of 2026 closed its chapter in celebration.

“As you leave here, I encourage you to stay grounded in three things – passion, purpose and progress,” said Ford. “Follow what excites you – that’s your passion; never forget your why – that’s your purpose; and most importantly, keep moving forward, even when it’s hard – that’s your progress.

“Because no matter where life takes you, if you continue to rise like an eagle and you remember that you’re the captain of your own soul, there is no limit to the impact that you will have on the world.”