Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 graduates start their celebrations after moving the tassel to the left side of their caps during their graduation ceremony at Olive Theater May 16. The class earned a 100% graduation rate.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9688490
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-QT978-1001
|Resolution:
|4500x2931
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony
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