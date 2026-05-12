Abigail Ziglar, the Class of 2026 valedictorian, told her classmates that rather than giving some advice that she didn’t feel qualified to give, she would instead thank everyone who has ever helped her succeed along the way.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9688493
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-QT978-1002
|Resolution:
|4500x2760
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony
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