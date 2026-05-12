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    Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

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    Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A C-47 “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber” flies over U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16s during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The performance highlighted generations of aviation history as part of the installation’s America 250 celebration. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9688478
    VIRIN: 260516-F-PN902-7196
    Resolution: 5756x3830
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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