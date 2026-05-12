Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026

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A C-47 “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber” flies over U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16s during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The performance highlighted generations of aviation history as part of the installation’s America 250 celebration. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson.