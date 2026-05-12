Spectators explore an M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The air show provided an opportunity to attract and inspire potential recruits while highlighting the Department of the Air Force’s proud heritage during America 250 celebrations. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9688470
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-PN902-6063
|Resolution:
|5353x3562
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.