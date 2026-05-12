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    Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026 [Image 4 of 6]

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    Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Spectators explore an M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The air show provided an opportunity to attract and inspire potential recruits while highlighting the Department of the Air Force’s proud heritage during America 250 celebrations. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9688470
    VIRIN: 260516-F-PN902-6063
    Resolution: 5353x3562
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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