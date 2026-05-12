A P-51 Mustang taxis during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The aircraft display honored the Air Force’s heritage while offering spectators a unique look at historic military aviation. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9688465
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-PN902-3780
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.