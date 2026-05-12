Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026

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A U.S. Air Force F-86 Sabre taxis past U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16s during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The event showcased modern and historic aircraft while giving attendees a closer look at the Air Force’s legacy of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson.)