A U.S. Air Force F-86 Sabre taxis past U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16s during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The event showcased modern and historic aircraft while giving attendees a closer look at the Air Force’s legacy of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson.)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9688459
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-PN902-5259
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.