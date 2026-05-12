Sports cars drive across the flightline during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 16, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the speed and performance of high-powered cars alongside the power and precision of military aircraft. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9688471
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-PN902-9083
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunfighter Skies Air Show 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.