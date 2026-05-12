CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Sailors assigned to USS Cleveland (LCS 31) man the rails during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9688219
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-UP745-2009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy commissions USS Cleveland during historic ceremony in Cleveland [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.