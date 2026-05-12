Navy commissions USS Cleveland during historic ceremony in Cleveland

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CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Lt. Bryce Biediger, navigation officer aboard USS Cleveland (LCS 31), carries the ship’s long glass during the commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. The long glass is part of the ceremony’s watch-setting tradition, symbolizing the beginning of the ship’s commissioned service. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)