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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city [Image 4 of 5]

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Sailors assigned to USS Cleveland (LCS 31) run aboard the ship following the order to “man our ship and bring her to life” during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9688213
    VIRIN: 260516-N-UP745-2007
    Resolution: 2041x1358
    Size: 901.14 KB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    Navy commissions USS Cleveland during historic ceremony in Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city
    Navy commissions USS Cleveland during historic ceremony in Cleveland

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    LCS
    Commissioning Ceremony
    Freedom-variant littoral combat ship
    Surface Warriors
    Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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