USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city

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CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Robyn Modly, ship sponsor of USS Cleveland (LCS 31), gives remarks during the ship’s commissioning ceremony alongside Cmdr. Bruce Hallett, commanding officer, and Command Master Chief Randy Castillo in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)