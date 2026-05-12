Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment

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Norfolk, Va. (May 16, 2026) –Family and friends gathered on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026, to welcome home the crew of the USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). The fleet replenishment oiler and its 92 civil service mariners returned after a 204-day deployment, which included 156 days actively at sea.