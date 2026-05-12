Norfolk, Va. (May 16, 2026) – Family and friends gathered on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026, to welcome home the crew of the USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). The fleet replenishment oiler and its 92 civil service mariners returned after a 204-day deployment, which included 156 days actively at sea.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9688143
|VIRIN:
|051626-N-AC165-1001
|Resolution:
|2773x2163
|Size:
|897.32 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by LaShawn Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
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