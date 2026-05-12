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    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment [Image 4 of 5]

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    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (May 16, 2026) –Family and friends gathered on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026, to welcome home the crew of the USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). The fleet replenishment oiler and its 92 civil service mariners returned after a 204-day deployment, which included 156 days actively at sea. Pictured above is the family of Kanawha's Electrician Sanny Jabonete.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9688150
    VIRIN: 051626-N-AC165-1004
    Resolution: 1213x1057
    Size: 354.89 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by LaShawn Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment

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