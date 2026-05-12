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    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment [Image 2 of 5]

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    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (May 16, 2026) – Family and friends gathered on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026, to welcome home the crew of the USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). The fleet replenishment oiler and its 92 civil service mariners returned after a 204-day deployment, which included 156 days actively at sea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 14:31
    Photo ID: 9688144
    VIRIN: 051626-N-AC165-1002
    Resolution: 1542x923
    Size: 264.21 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by LaShawn Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment
    Fueling the Fight: Kanawha Completes 204-Day Strategic Deployment

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