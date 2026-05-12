ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Airmen with the 461st Air Control Network Squadron run in formation during the Liberaider Games 5k Wing Run at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 11, 2026. The entire wing ran in formation before Airmen ran competitively to kick off the third annual Liberaider Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9686150
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-VT351-1448
|Resolution:
|3540x2360
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.