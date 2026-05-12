2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Airmen with the 461st Air Control Network Squadron run in formation during the Liberaider Games 5k Wing Run at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 11, 2026. The entire wing ran in formation before Airmen ran competitively to kick off the third annual Liberaider Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)