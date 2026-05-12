2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Senior Airman Luke Sirois, 51st Combat Communication Squadron cyber transport system technician, represents his squadron before taking first place in the third annual Liberaider Games 5k Wing Run at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 11, 2026. The race was the first of eight competitions in the 461st Air Control Wing’s annual morale-building event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)