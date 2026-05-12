2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Airmen with the 461st Air Control Wing run in formation during the Liberaider Games 5k Wing Run at Robins Air Force Base, May 11, 2026. The 461st ACW participated in a week-long morale-building event where Airmen competed across eight sporting competitions including a 5k run, flag football, basketball and e-sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9686145
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-VT351-1195
|Resolution:
|4347x2898
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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