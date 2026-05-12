2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Airmen with the 461st Air Control Wing run in formation during the Liberaider Games 5k Wing Run at Robins Air Force Base, May 11, 2026. The 461st ACW participated in a week-long morale-building event where Airmen competed across eight sporting competitions including a 5k run, flag football, basketball and e-sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)