2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Col. Sammi Bonney, 461st Air Control Wing commander, talks about the importance of building camaraderie during the third annual Liberaider Games at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 11, 2026. Bonney and Chief Master Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, 461st ACW command chief, led the 5k run after kicking off the wing’s week-long event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)