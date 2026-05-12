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    2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run [Image 2 of 5]

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    2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Col. Sammi Bonney, 461st Air Control Wing commander, talks about the importance of building camaraderie during the third annual Liberaider Games at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 11, 2026. Bonney and Chief Master Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, 461st ACW command chief, led the 5k run after kicking off the wing’s week-long event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 10:05
    Photo ID: 9686139
    VIRIN: 260511-F-VT351-1057
    Resolution: 5683x3789
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    5K run
    461st Air Control Wing
    2026 Liberaider Games

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