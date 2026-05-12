2026 Liberaider Games 5k Run

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Col. Sammi Bonney, 461st Air Control Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, 461st ACW command chief, lead the way during the Liberaider Games 5k Wing Run at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 11, 2026. Gonzalez and Bonney spoke about the importance of camaraderie among wingmen during the opening ceremony for the third annual event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)