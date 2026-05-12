Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment learn how to perform a joint lock technique during a mixed martial arts (MMA) clinic during Saber Strike exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on May 8, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, MMA Frontline Fighters went on tour for two weeks in an effort to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 04:50
|Photo ID:
|9685851
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-KC361-1610
|Resolution:
|5906x3081
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland
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