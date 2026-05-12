From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland

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Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment learn how to perform a joint lock technique during a mixed martial arts (MMA) clinic during Saber Strike exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on May 8, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, MMA Frontline Fighters went on tour for two weeks in an effort to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)