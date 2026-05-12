From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland

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U.S. Army Pfc. Easley Alissa, member of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepares to grapple with professional MMA fighter Jose “Shorty” Torres during a mixed martial arts (MMA) clinic at exercise Saber Strike exercise in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on May 8, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, MMA Frontline Fighters went on tour for two weeks in an effort to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)