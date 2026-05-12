From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland

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U.S. Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment stand with MMA Frontline Fighters Jose “Shorty” Torres, Lex McMahon, Lee Stuckey, Devin Moultrie and “Monster” Uly Diaz during a mixed martial arts (MMA) clinic at Saber Strike exercise in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on May 8, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program,the MMA Frontline Fighters went on tour for two weeks in an effort to give back to U.S. service members serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)