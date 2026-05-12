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    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland [Image 3 of 6]

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    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland

    POLAND

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Pfc. Ky Pham and Pfc. Easley Alissa, members of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, practice an armbar during a mixed martial arts (MMA) clinic during Saber Strike exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on May 8, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, MMA Frontline Fighters went on tour for two weeks in an effort to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 04:50
    Photo ID: 9685850
    VIRIN: 260508-A-KC361-1522
    Resolution: 6017x3702
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland
    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland
    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland
    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland
    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland
    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland

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    From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland

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    SaberStrike
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