From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland

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U.S. Army Pfc. Ky Pham and Pfc. Easley Alissa, members of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, practice an armbar during a mixed martial arts (MMA) clinic during Saber Strike exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on May 8, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, MMA Frontline Fighters went on tour for two weeks in an effort to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)