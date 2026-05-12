From the mat to the range: MMA fighters visit U.S. Army in Poland

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain | U.S. Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment stand with MMA Frontline Fighters Jose “Shorty” Torres, Lex McMahon, Lee Stuckey, Devin Moultrie and “Monster” Uly Diaz during a mixed martial arts (MMA) clinic at Saber Strike exercise in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on May 8, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program,the MMA Frontline Fighters went on tour for two weeks in an effort to give back to U.S. service members serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain | U.S. Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment stand with MMA Frontline Fighters Jose...... read more read more

During the Saber Strike exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, five mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters mentored U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) during an in-person clinic as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment Program’s MMA Frontline Fighters.

The five MMA fighters — Jose “Shorty” Torres, Lex McMahon, Lee Stuckey, Devin Moultrie and “Monster” Uly Diaz — broke down techniques, demonstrated signature moves and offered insights into the strategy behind the sport.

Among the 2CR Soldiers who attended were U.S. Army Pfc. Alissa Easley, Pfc. Angelo Perea, Pfc. Makana-aloha Togans and Spc. Cornelius Meare, all from 1st Squadron and all with backgrounds on the mat.

Easley has been training in Brazilian jiu‑jitsu for roughly six months with 2CR in Germany.

During the clinic, she was able to roll with Jose “Shorty” Torres. Torres has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter for more than 10 years and is ranked 198th in the Asia-Pacific region.

Easley said, “I loved being able to meet and learn from the fighters. I’m glad they brought that knowledge and those teachings to us here in Poland. It always makes me happy to be able to learn more since I’m just starting out.”

Togans, who also fights and holds a purple belt in Brazilian jiu‑jitsu, said, “The beauty of this seminar was there were no titles, no team loyalties. It was just the honest dialogue of two people trying to solve a puzzle in real time. It created a much‑needed community where we can all get better together.”

A testament to the impact of the clinic came when 2CR Soldiers were given challenge coins from the fighters who they felt had given their all on the mat.

After the mats were rolled up, Soldiers had an additional opportunity to ask questions.

The MMA Frontline Fighters said they are grateful to the Soldiers for the time they spent together — not only while training, but also getting to know each of them.