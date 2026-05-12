3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise

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Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, fire their High Mobility Artillery Rocket system during a field exercise on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 8th, 2026. The Soldiers of A Battery spent the week working alongside 4th Infantry Division for a joint High Mobility Artillery Rocket System field exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay)