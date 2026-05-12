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    3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

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    3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, fire their High Mobility Artillery Rocket system during a field exercise on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 8th, 2026. The Soldiers of A Battery spent the week working alongside 4th Infantry Division for a joint High Mobility Artillery Rocket System field exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 21:12
    Photo ID: 9685527
    VIRIN: 260508-A-YG297-3010
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    colorado national guard
    Fort Carson
    169th Field Artillery Brigade
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    artillery
    4TH Infantry Division

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