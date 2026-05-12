Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, check system capabilities on their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 6th, 2026. The unit spent the week at Fort Carson for a joint HIMARS field exercise with 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 21:12
|Photo ID:
|9685522
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-YG297-1022
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.