3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise

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Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, check system capabilities on their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 6th, 2026. The unit spent the week at Fort Carson for a joint HIMARS field exercise with 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay)