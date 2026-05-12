Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, gather for a team photo at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 6th, 2026. The unit spent the week at Fort Carson for a joint High Mobility Artillery Rocket System field exercise with 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 21:12
|Photo ID:
|9685517
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-YG297-1010
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|40
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.