3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise

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Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, gather for a team photo at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 6th, 2026. The unit spent the week at Fort Carson for a joint High Mobility Artillery Rocket System field exercise with 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay)