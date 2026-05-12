U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Wyatt Horan, an officer assigned to A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, directs communications for their field exercise on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 8th, 2026. The Soldiers of A Battery spent the week working alongside 4th Infantry Division for a joint High Mobility Artillery Rocket System field exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 21:12
|Photo ID:
|9685526
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-YG297-3002
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.