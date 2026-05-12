3-157 FAR Conducts HIMARS Exercise

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U.S. Army CW3 Nathaniel Cragg, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, discusses communications strategies during a field exercise on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 6th, 2026. Cragg worked alongside Alpha Battery in the battalion during their joint High Mobility Artillery Rocket System field exercise with 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Holladay)