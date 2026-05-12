LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships

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Maj. Gen. Matthew Mowrey, Forces Pacific Deputy Commander, U.S. Marine Corps, answers questions on how maintaining international partnerships increases chances of operational success during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition, Honolulu, on May 14, 2026. LANPAC empowers joint, allied, and partner-nation teams through thought-provoking discussions, innovation, and experimentation with traditional and non-traditional alliances, and leverages mission command and leadership capabilities to maximize people and partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark)