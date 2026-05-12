LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships

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Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition panelists share insights on how maintaining international partnerships increases the chances of operational success, in Honolulu on May 14, 2026. LANPAC creates and strengthens bonds that build trust among militaries, helping us gain a richer understanding of our allies' and partners’ initiatives and concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark)