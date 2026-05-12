LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships

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Australian Army Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, the chief of the Australian Army, gives his thoughts on the importance of Indo-Pacific partnerships during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition, Honolulu, on May 14, 2026. LANPAC provides an opportunity to engage with allies and partners, enhancing regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark)