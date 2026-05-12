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    LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships [Image 4 of 6]

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    LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Masayoshi Arai, chief of staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, gives insight into the importance of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, in Honolulu, on May 14, 2026. LANPAC is the premier land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 19:46
    Photo ID: 9685382
    VIRIN: 260514-A-KV885-1010
    Resolution: 4882x3248
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships

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