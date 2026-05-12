Gen. Masayoshi Arai, chief of staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, gives insight into the importance of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, in Honolulu, on May 14, 2026. LANPAC is the premier land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9685382
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-KV885-1010
|Resolution:
|4882x3248
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships
No keywords found.