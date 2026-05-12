LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships

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Gen. Masayoshi Arai, chief of staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, gives insight into the importance of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, in Honolulu, on May 14, 2026. LANPAC is the premier land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark)