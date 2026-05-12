LANPAC 2026: Panel Discusses the Importance of Prevailing Through Partnerships

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Maj. Gen. Joseph Pasamonte, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, Philippines, shares insights on how maintaining international partnerships increases the chances of operational success during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, on May 14, 2026. The theme of LANPAC 2026 is “Prevailing Through Transformation and Innovation,” reflecting the Army’s commitment to continuous transformation and modernization in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark)