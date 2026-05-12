Service members and civilians take a group photo after a softball game between the Naval Consolidated Brig and Provost Marshal’s Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 13, 2026. Military and civilian personnel united to honor the mission and fallen heroes during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing their shared dedication to service and duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seferino Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9685271
|VIRIN:
|260513-M-NS030-1840
|Resolution:
|7887x5261
|Size:
|10.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.