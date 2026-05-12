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    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament [Image 10 of 11]

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    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Service members and civilians with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, take a group photo after a softball game between the Naval Consolidated Brig and PMO at MCAS Miramar, California, May 13, 2026. Military and civilian personnel united to honor the mission and fallen heroes during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing their shared dedication to service and duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 18:49
    Photo ID: 9685270
    VIRIN: 260513-M-NS030-1838
    Resolution: 5482x3656
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament
    Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament

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    pmo
    brig
    MCAS Miramar
    Marines
    Navy
    softball

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