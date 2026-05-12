Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament

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Service members and civilians participate in a softball game between the Naval Consolidated Brig and Provost Marshal’s Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 13, 2026. Military and civilian personnel united to honor the mission and fallen heroes during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing their shared dedication to service and duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seferino Gamez)