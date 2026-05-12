Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament

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U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Zachary Hough, the command master chief with the Naval Consolidated Brig, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, swings a bat during a softball game between the NAVCON Brig and Provost Marshal’s Office at MCAS Miramar, California, May 13, 2026. Military and civilian personnel united to honor the mission and fallen heroes during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing their shared dedication to service and duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seferino Gamez)