Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026: NAVCON Brig vs. PMO Softball Tournament

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Carlos Lopez, the operations officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, receives the winning trophy for his softball team after a softball game between the Naval Consolidated Brig and PMO at MCAS Miramar, California, May 13, 2026. Military and civilian personnel united to honor the mission and fallen heroes during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week 2026, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing their shared dedication to service and duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seferino Gamez)