SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth holds a bilateral exchange with Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Ahn Gyu-back at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 11, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9683670
|VIRIN:
|260511-D-FN350-1584
|Resolution:
|5962x4770
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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