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    SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn [Image 3 of 19]

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    SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Croom 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral meeting with Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May. 11, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Croom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9683654
    VIRIN: 260511-D-BI507-1696
    Resolution: 7040x4693
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Carson Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DOW
    KOREA
    PENTAGON
    ROK
    SECWAR

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