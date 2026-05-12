SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth greets Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May. 11, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9683658
|VIRIN:
|260511-D-BI507-1921
|Resolution:
|4813x3209
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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