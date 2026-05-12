SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back stand for the playing of the U.S. and Republic of Korea national anthems prior to a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May. 11, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Croom)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9683656
|VIRIN:
|260511-D-BI507-1865
|Resolution:
|6289x4193
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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