SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back stand for the playing of the U.S. and Republic of Korea national anthems prior to a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May. 11, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Croom)