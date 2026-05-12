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    SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn [Image 13 of 19]

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    SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth holds a bilateral exchange with Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Ahn Gyu-back at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 11, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9683664
    VIRIN: 260511-D-FN350-1405
    Resolution: 7801x5201
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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