Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Hyokdong Kwon, Army Strategic Missile Command commander, shake hands at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Horne gave closing recognition to Kwon for his service and dedication to enhancing ROK’s capabilities. Vandenberg maintains its partnerships with foreign military leaders who drive innovation, building tomorrow’s Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)