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    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 1 of 4]

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    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, conducts a 2 ROPS mission brief at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Salazar provided insight into the importance of the 2 ROPS’ mission, explaining how the squadron supports launch and test missions for the nation at Vandenberg. Salazar’s brief was part of a larger Vandenberg visit where Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command leadership toured base facilities to learn more about Vandenberg’s enduring Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:21
    Photo ID: 9682504
    VIRIN: 260505-X-DW038-1053
    Resolution: 4646x3097
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB

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    TAGS

    ROKA
    Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Air Force
    Republic of Korea
    Strategic Missile Command

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