U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, conducts a 2 ROPS mission brief at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Salazar provided insight into the importance of the 2 ROPS’ mission, explaining how the squadron supports launch and test missions for the nation at Vandenberg. Salazar’s brief was part of a larger Vandenberg visit where Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command leadership toured base facilities to learn more about Vandenberg’s enduring Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:21
|Photo ID:
|9682504
|VIRIN:
|260505-X-DW038-1053
|Resolution:
|4646x3097
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.