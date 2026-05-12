Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, conducts a 2 ROPS mission brief at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Salazar provided insight into the importance of the 2 ROPS’ mission, explaining how the squadron supports launch and test missions for the nation at Vandenberg. Salazar’s brief was part of a larger Vandenberg visit where Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command leadership toured base facilities to learn more about Vandenberg’s enduring Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)