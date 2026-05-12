U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives a gift to Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Hyokdong Kwon, Army Strategic Missile Command commander, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Horne presented “launch glass,” an artificial type of material that is created through heat and pressure of a rocket engine’s exhaust flame. The “launch glass” presented to Kwon was collected following a launch in 2022 from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 6. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:21
|Photo ID:
|9682511
|VIRIN:
|260505-X-DW038-1262
|Resolution:
|3489x2324
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.