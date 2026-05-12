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    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 3 of 4]

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    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives a gift to Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Hyokdong Kwon, Army Strategic Missile Command commander, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Horne presented “launch glass,” an artificial type of material that is created through heat and pressure of a rocket engine’s exhaust flame. The “launch glass” presented to Kwon was collected following a launch in 2022 from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 6. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:21
    Photo ID: 9682511
    VIRIN: 260505-X-DW038-1262
    Resolution: 3489x2324
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB

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    TAGS

    ROKA
    Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Air Force
    Republic of Korea
    Strategic Missile Command

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