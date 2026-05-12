Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives a gift to Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Hyokdong Kwon, Army Strategic Missile Command commander, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Horne presented “launch glass,” an artificial type of material that is created through heat and pressure of a rocket engine’s exhaust flame. The “launch glass” presented to Kwon was collected following a launch in 2022 from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 6. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)