Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, greets Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Hyokdong Kwon, ROKA Strategic Missile Command commander, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Members of the ROKA Strategic Missile Command visited VSFB facilities during a base tour, meeting with leadership and learning more about the Space Launch and Test Mission of SLD 30. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)