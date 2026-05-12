U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, greets Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Hyokdong Kwon, ROKA Strategic Missile Command commander, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. Members of the ROKA Strategic Missile Command visited VSFB facilities during a base tour, meeting with leadership and learning more about the Space Launch and Test Mission of SLD 30. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:21
|Photo ID:
|9682508
|VIRIN:
|260505-X-DW038-1099
|Resolution:
|3159x2104
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Republic of Korea Army Strategic Missile Command Commander Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.